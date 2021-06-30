Left Menu

India dismisses reports that it requested Sri Lankan airspace for military exercise

PTI | Colombo | Updated: 30-06-2021 22:40 IST | Created: 30-06-2021 22:40 IST
  • Sri Lanka

India on Wednesday dismissed as ''factually incorrect'' media reports that claimed it sought to use Sri Lankan airspace for a joint military exercise with a third country.

''We have seen some media reports stating that authorities in Sri Lanka declined a request by India to use Sri Lankan airspace for a Joint Military Exercise with a third country. High Commission of India would like to deny these reports as they are factually incorrect,” the Indian High Commission here said in a statement.

It said that ''no such request has been made by India for using the Sri Lankan airspace in the recent past for the purpose of any joint exercise with a third country.'' The High Commission, however, did not mention which media had speculated on the purported Sri Lankan denial of India's request.

