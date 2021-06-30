India dismisses reports that it requested Sri Lankan airspace for military exercise
India on Wednesday dismissed as ''factually incorrect'' media reports that claimed it sought to use Sri Lankan airspace for a joint military exercise with a third country.
''We have seen some media reports stating that authorities in Sri Lanka declined a request by India to use Sri Lankan airspace for a Joint Military Exercise with a third country. High Commission of India would like to deny these reports as they are factually incorrect,” the Indian High Commission here said in a statement.
It said that ''no such request has been made by India for using the Sri Lankan airspace in the recent past for the purpose of any joint exercise with a third country.'' The High Commission, however, did not mention which media had speculated on the purported Sri Lankan denial of India's request.
