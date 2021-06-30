Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-06-2021 22:41 IST | Created: 30-06-2021 22:41 IST
Formulate global strategies to fight COVID-19: NHRC chief
NHRC chairperson justice (retd) Arun Mishra on Wednesday said that global strategies need to be formulated to fight the Covid-19 pandemic, the rights panel said.

The world is currently facing an unprecedented health crisis due to the coronavirus pandemic.

''Formulate Global Strategies to fight against COVID-19, says NHRC Chairperson, Mr. Justice A.K Mishra in the Knowledge Exchange Session of @Ganhri1 today on 30/06/2021; puts across the challenges & achievements of the NHRC during the pandemic,'' the NHRC tweeted.

The session was held online.

The NHRC has been an active Member of the GANHRI (Global Alliance of National Human Rights Institutions) and regularly taking part in its activities.

The National Humans Rights Commission has been issuing a series of advisories since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic in India in 2020.

Last week, the NHRC chief, during an online global meeting of Human Rights Council (HRC), had said, the right to life should prevail over the rights of patent holders to ensure that the scarcity of the life-saving drugs, medicines and vaccines related to Covid-19 is overcome the world over and are made available to poor at ''affordable prices''.

''The world is facing the colossal loss caused by COVID-19. New challenges have emerged for protecting the life and livelihoods of the marginalised sections of the society, education has suffered, healthcare infrastructure fell short, families left destitute and children orphaned,'' he was quoted as saying in a statement issued by NHRC on June 22.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

