J-K LG rolls out SASCM social protection scheme for COVID-19 affected families

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday rolled out the SASCM social protection scheme for the families affected by COVID-19. It is our duty and utmost responsibility to support families, restore livelihoods and ensure stability in their life, read a release by Raj Bhavan.

"The government is committed to support children who lost their parents in this pandemic. The administration as guardian will take all necessary steps for their well-being and education so they can have a bright future. 'PM CARES for Children' benefits will be extended in the UT," the release informed. It further added that the government stands in solidarity with the families who lost their earning members due to the pandemic.

"Besides pension, every effort will be made to ensure they live a dignified life and have no financial difficulties," Raj Bhavan said. A special cell has been constituted in Social Welfare Department which would continue the handholding of the affected families.

The District Welfare Officers in their respective areas have been directed to ensure regular visits to such families so as to provide round-the-clock support. "Administration will reach out to every affected family with financial assistance if they are willing to start their own business or other venture for self-employment," the release stated. (ANI)

