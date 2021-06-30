Left Menu

Venugpal reappointed as attorney general for a year

Senior advocate K K Venugopal was on Wednesday reappointed as the Attorney General of India for one year, a law ministry notification said.The attorney general usually has a tenure of three years.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-06-2021 23:03 IST | Created: 30-06-2021 23:03 IST
Venugpal reappointed as attorney general for a year
  • Country:
  • India

Senior advocate K K Venugopal was on Wednesday reappointed as the Attorney General of India for one year, a law ministry notification said.

The attorney general usually has a tenure of three years. When Venugopal's first term as AG was to end last year, he had requested the government to give him a one-year tenure keeping in mind his advanced age. He is 90.

This time, too, Venugopal has been reappointed for one year.

''The President is pleased to reappoint Shri K K Venugopal, Senior Advocate as Attorney General for India for a period of one year with effect from July 1, 2021,'' the notification issued by the Department of Legal Affairs under the law ministry read.

Keeping in mind the high-profile cases Venugopal is handling in the Supreme Court and his experience at the Bar, the government decided to extend his tenure for one more year, sources had said on Monday.

Venugopal's current tenure ended on Wednesday.

He first took over as the attorney general, the top law officer of the Union government, on July 1, 2017, succeeding Mukul Rohatgi.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
The Wadden Sea: Google Doodle to celebrate UNESCO World Heritage Site

The Wadden Sea: Google Doodle to celebrate UNESCO World Heritage Site

 Denmark
2
Health News Roundup: Heart inflammation after COVID-19 shots higher-than-expected in the study of U.S. military; Romania to sell excess COVID-19 vaccines to Denmark

Health News Roundup: Heart inflammation after COVID-19 shots higher-than-exp...

 Global
3
Refreshed Google Meet experience expands to Meet hardware devices

Refreshed Google Meet experience expands to Meet hardware devices

 Global
4
Google Chat now suggests group conversations based on Calendar events

Google Chat now suggests group conversations based on Calendar events

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021