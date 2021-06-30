Venugpal reappointed as attorney general for a year

Senior advocate K K Venugopal was on Wednesday reappointed as the Attorney General of India for one year, a law ministry notification said.

The attorney general usually has a tenure of three years. When Venugopal's first term as AG was to end last year, he had requested the government to give him a one-year tenure keeping in mind his advanced age. He is 90.

This time, too, Venugopal has been reappointed for one year.

''The President is pleased to reappoint Shri K K Venugopal, Senior Advocate as Attorney General for India for a period of one year with effect from July 1, 2021,'' the notification issued by the Department of Legal Affairs under the law ministry read.

Keeping in mind the high-profile cases Venugopal is handling in the Supreme Court and his experience at the Bar, the government decided to extend his tenure for one more year, sources had said on Monday.

Venugopal's current tenure ended on Wednesday.

He first took over as the attorney general, the top law officer of the Union government, on July 1, 2017, succeeding Mukul Rohatgi.

