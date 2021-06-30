Left Menu

Hyderabad police held 2 in different cases of burglary, murder

Hyderabad police arrested two people relating to two cases of burglary and murder.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 30-06-2021 23:04 IST | Created: 30-06-2021 23:04 IST
Hyderabad City Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Hyderabad police arrested two people relating to two cases of burglary and murder. "Two sensational cases were detected by the Hyderabad city police, west zone. First case deals with one habitual, notorious criminal who was nabbed by Humayun Nagar police team. The second is of a murder case. The deceased and the accused were auto drivers and are said to be close friend. They had fought over an issue that day," informed Anjani Kumar, Hyderabad City Police Commissioner.

The burglary case was reported on June 26 at Humayun Nagar Police Station. As per the city police, the accused in the case in a notorious criminal and has nearly 52 cases against him. The 44-year-old named Mohammed Ibrahim is a resident of Reshambagh of Golconda in Hyderabad. From his possession, the police has recovered 30 grams of gold ornaments, cash of Rs 10,000, two cell phones, and one bike. He has been indulging in series of property offences. In another case, Golconda police held one for the alleged murder of a 21-year old auto driver. According to the investigation carried out by the police, the auto driver was pushed into the well by the accused Mohammad Irfan at Attarasadi and made it look like an accidental drowning. (ANI)

