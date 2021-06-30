Srinagar to host two-day conference on good governance from Thursday

A two day regional conference on “replication of good governance practices” will be held in Srinagar from Thursday, a Personnel Ministry statement issued on Wednesday said.

The main objective of the conference is to bring national and state level organisations on the same platform to share experiences in administrative innovations, welfare programs, digital governance, citizen centric governance and capacity building and personnel administration, it said.

The conference will take place at the Sher-e-Kashmir International Convention Centre (SKICC) through semi-virtual mode.

Minister of State for Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions Jitendra Singh along with Manoj Sinha, Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, will inaugurate the two-day event, the statement said.

“The Sushasan Sankalp: Kashmir Ghoshana/Behtar Nizam E Hakumat- Kashmir Aelamia/Good Governance: Kashmir Resolution will be adopted in the valedictory session,” it said.

The conference, to be held on July 1 and 2, is being organised by the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG) under the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions in collaboration with Jammu and Kashmir administration.

Arun Kumar Mehta, Chief Secretary, J&K and Sanjay Singh, Secretary, DARPG will also address the inaugural session.

V Srinivas, Additional Secretary (DARPG) will chair the inaugural session on the topic “Innovation (Centre)”, the statement said. In the post lunch session, presentations will be made on innovations (States), and innovations (districts). On the second day, presentations will be made on ''Administrative Innovations in J&K'', ''Aspirational Districts”, “Annual Credit Plan” and “Swachh Bharat”.

This conference takes forward the learnings from the regional conferences on “replication of good governance practices in the Union Territories of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh” held at Jammu on November 15-16, 2019, “Ek Bharat Shresht Bharat with Focus on Jal Shakti and Disaster Management” held at Jammu on November 30-December 1, 2019, and the one on “Improving Public Service Delivery – Role of Governments” held at Nagpur on December 21-22, 2019.

Delegates from 10 States/Union Territories will participate in the conference. Around 400 delegates from Jammu & Kashmir and 300 delegates from other states will participate in the conference through semi-virtual mode, the statement said.

