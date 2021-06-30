UP: Clash between two communities during Kalash Yatra, 5 detained

A clash broke out between two communities during a Kalash Yatra at Dhuriyapar village under Urwa police station area here on Wednesday, police said.

Police said five youths have been detained and a case has been registered against 11 people under various sections of the Indian Penal Code.

Sub Divisional Magistrate, Gola, Rajendra Bahadur Singh and Circle Officer Anjani Kumar Pandey reached the spot. Superintendent of Police (North) A K Singh said that instructions have been given to Station Officer, Urwa and Circle Officer, Gola to take strict action against the culprits. Police sources said that some people were also injured during the clash.

