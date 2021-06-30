Left Menu

UP: Clash between two communities during Kalash Yatra, 5 detained

A clash broke out between two communities during a Kalash Yatra at Dhuriyapar village under Urwa police station area here on Wednesday, police said.Police said five youths have been detained and a case has been registered against 11 people under various sections of the Indian Penal Code.Sub Divisional Magistrate, Gola, Rajendra Bahadur Singh and Circle Officer Anjani Kumar Pandey reached the spot.

PTI | Gorakhpur | Updated: 30-06-2021 23:48 IST | Created: 30-06-2021 23:48 IST
UP: Clash between two communities during Kalash Yatra, 5 detained
  • Country:
  • India

A clash broke out between two communities during a Kalash Yatra at Dhuriyapar village under Urwa police station area here on Wednesday, police said.

Police said five youths have been detained and a case has been registered against 11 people under various sections of the Indian Penal Code.

Sub Divisional Magistrate, Gola, Rajendra Bahadur Singh and Circle Officer Anjani Kumar Pandey reached the spot. Superintendent of Police (North) A K Singh said that instructions have been given to Station Officer, Urwa and Circle Officer, Gola to take strict action against the culprits. Police sources said that some people were also injured during the clash.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
The Wadden Sea: Google Doodle to celebrate UNESCO World Heritage Site

The Wadden Sea: Google Doodle to celebrate UNESCO World Heritage Site

 Denmark
2
Health News Roundup: Heart inflammation after COVID-19 shots higher-than-expected in the study of U.S. military; Romania to sell excess COVID-19 vaccines to Denmark

Health News Roundup: Heart inflammation after COVID-19 shots higher-than-exp...

 Global
3
Refreshed Google Meet experience expands to Meet hardware devices

Refreshed Google Meet experience expands to Meet hardware devices

 Global
4
Google Chat now suggests group conversations based on Calendar events

Google Chat now suggests group conversations based on Calendar events

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021