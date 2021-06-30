Left Menu

BS Bhalla given additional charge as Delhi's principal secretary, health

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-06-2021 23:51 IST | Created: 30-06-2021 23:51 IST
Principal Secretary (Home) of the Delhi government BS Bhalla has been given the additional charge of the health department and will be the new nodal officer for Covid management in the national capital, according to an order issued by the services department on Wednesday.

Bhalla was recently in news for dissenting over an interim report of the Supreme Court-appointed sub-group that claimed that the city government had ''exaggerated'' the oxygen demand during the second wave of COVID-19. ''The Lt Governor is pleased to order that BS Bhalla, IAS (AGMUT 1990) Principal Secretary (Home), will hold the additional charge of principal secretary(health and family welfare), relieving Vikram Dev Dutt, IAS (AGMUT 1993), from the charge of principal secretary (health and family welfare),'' the order stated.

Bhalla has also been made the nodal officer for Covid management in Delhi, relieving Additional Chief Secretary Satya Gopal, who held the charge.

