Balaji Srivastava new commissioner of Delhi Police

Senior IPS officer Balaji Srivastava took additional charge as the commissioner of the Delhi Police on Wednesday after the retirement of incumbent S N Shrivastava.

Srivastava was posted as Delhi Police's Special Commissioner (Vigilance).

A 1988-batch IPS officer of the Arunachal Pradesh-Goa-Mizoram and Union Territory (AGMUT) cadre, he has previously worked as the Director General of Police (DGP) of Puducherry and Mizoram and Special Commissioner, Intelligence, Economic Offences Wing and Special Cell, Delhi.

After taking charge as the police commissioner, Srivastava held an agenda-setting meeting with the top police brass at the police headquarters in the evening. He discussed the priority areas and the road map for the Delhi Police in the coming days, officials said.

Street domination to curb street crime, direct public interface at the district level for grievance redressal, ensuring women safety, welfare of the personnel and initiating anti-terror measures are among the priority areas, they added. Srivastava also laid an emphasis on the implementation of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority guidelines to ensure Covid-appropriate behaviour among all in letter and spirit, the officials said.

Srivastava has also served in the Cabinet Secretariat for nine years and handled sensitive assignments, an order issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs said.

He has also worked as the Additional DG of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

Srivastava got his BA degree in economics from St Stephens College, followed by MA (economics) from the Delhi School of Economics and LLB from the Delhi University.

The ministry said Srivastava will discharge duties as the commissioner of the Delhi Police in addition to his present responsibility till a head of the national capital's police force is appointed.

S N Shrivastava too initially took the additional charge of the police commissioner in February 2020 in the wake of communal riots in Delhi following protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019.

He was regularised as the police commissioner only last month.

