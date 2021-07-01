IPS officer Bhupendra Kumar Dak appointed Rajasthan's DGP (prisons)
Senior IPS officer Bhupendra Kumar Dak was appointed as Rajasthan's director general of police (prisons) on Wednesday, a Department of Personnel order stated.
Dak, who was working as the additional director general at police headquarters, replaces Rajiv Dasot, who retired on Wednesday.
The order said Dak has been promoted from the additional DGP pay scale to the DGP pay scale.
Meanwhile, the Indian Police Service Officers Association bid farewell to Dasot at a function organised at the police headquarters.
DGP M L Lather and Anti-Corruption Bureau DGP B L Soni were among those who attended the event.
