Fake job racket busted in Kolkata, 3 held

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 01-07-2021 01:02 IST | Created: 01-07-2021 01:02 IST
The police have busted a fake job racket after arresting three persons for their alleged involvement in it, an officer said on Wednesday.

The three allegedly handed over a fake appointment letter for a Group C post in the Kolkata Municipal Corporation to one person.

The arrested men forged documents and signatures of KMC officials, the police officer said.

After their arrest on late Tuesday night, the police seized fake seals and letterheads of the KMC from their possession, he said adding that this incident is not related to the Debanjan Deb case.

Deb was arrested last week for organising dubious Covid-19 vaccination camps in Kolkata masquerading as a joint municipal commissioner of the KMC.

