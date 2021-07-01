Left Menu

Minor girl gang-raped in UP, 3 held

Three people have been arrested in connection with the alleged gang rape of a minor girl in Uttar Pradeshs Sultanpur district, police said on Wednesday.On Tuesday night, a luxury bus was stopped for checking. The bus has been seized, he added.The girl was handed over to her family after a medical examination, Chaudhary said.

PTI | Sultanpur | Updated: 01-07-2021 01:26 IST | Created: 01-07-2021 01:26 IST
Three people have been arrested in connection with the alleged gang rape of a minor girl in Uttar Pradesh's Sultanpur district, police said on Wednesday.

On Tuesday night, a luxury bus was stopped for checking. During a search of the vehicle, three children, including two girls, were found under the last seat, Circle Officer of Baldirai Rajaram Chaudhary said.

During interrogation, it was learnt that three people had allegedly raped one of the girls, who is 15 years old, he said.

The girl's stepsister, the bus driver and another person who was travelling in the bus have been arrested. The bus has been seized, he added.

The girl was handed over to her family after a medical examination, Chaudhary said.

