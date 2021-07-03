World News Roundup: Boxer Pacquiao backs corruption claims with missing public funds allegation; At least 43 migrants drown in shipwreck off Tunisia, Red Crescent says and more

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

Boxer Pacquiao backs corruption claims with missing public funds allegation

Advertisement

More than 10 billion pesos ($204 million) in pandemic aid intended for poor Philippine families is unaccounted for, boxer-turned-senator Manny Pacquiao said on Saturday, adding this was just one of the discoveries in his corruption investigation. Pacquiao on Thursday accepted Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte's challenge to show evidence of corruption in his government, and the boxing superstar said his findings about missing funds were the tip of the iceberg.

At least 43 migrants drown in shipwreck off Tunisia, Red Crescent says

At least 43 migrants drowned in a shipwreck off Tunisia as they tried to cross the Mediterranean from Libya to Italy, while another 84 were rescued, the Tunisian Red Crescent told Reuters on Saturday. The boat had set off from Zuwara, on Libya's northwest coast, carrying migrants from Egypt, Sudan, Eritrea and Bangladesh, the humanitarian organisation said.

Costa Rica archaeologists in awe as Brooklyn Museum returns 1,305 artifacts

An unfinished tombstone, a large ceramic vase painted with beeswax, human representations and ancient tools to process corn are artifacts of a collection of 1,305 pieces that have been returned to Costa Rica. It is the second time the Brooklyn Museum in New York City has returned pieces, some older than 2,000 years, to the central American country.

Australian officials report biggest daily COVID-19 caseload for 2021

Australia's New South Wales state recorded its biggest daily rise in COVID-19 infections this year, even as residents in several major cities across the country were released from snap lockdowns on Saturday. Sydney, the New South Wales state capital and home to a fifth of Australia's 25 million population, has been hit hardest in a flurry of outbreaks of the highly contagious Delta variant around the country over the past two weeks.

Vatican judge indicts 10, including a cardinal, for alleged financial crimes

A Vatican judge on Saturday ordered 10 people, including an Italian cardinal, to stand trial for alleged financial crimes including embezzlement, money laundering, fraud, extortion and abuse of office. Those indicted include Cardinal Angelo Becciu as well as the former heads of the Vatican's financial intelligence unit and two Italian brokers involved in the Vatican's purchase of a building in a luxury area of London.

South Korea can seek extradition linked to 2014 ferry sinking -U.S. judge

A U.S. judge on Friday said a South Korean man wanted on embezzlement charges related to a 2014 ferry sinking that killed 304 people, mainly high school students, is subject to extradition to his home country. U.S. Magistrate Judge Judith McCarthy said South Korea had demonstrated probable cause to extradite Yoo Hyuk-Kee on all seven counts he faced.

Russian warplanes practice bombing enemy ships in Black Sea drills

Russian warplanes practiced bombing enemy ships in the Black Sea during training exercises, Russia said on Saturday, amid friction with the West over NATO drills in the region and following a recent incident with a British warship. Moscow last week challenged the right of HMS Defender to pass through waters near Crimea, something London said it had every right to do. Russia annexed Crimea from Ukraine in 2014 but most of the world still recognises it as part of Ukraine.

Poland's Tusk returns to frontline, vowing to lead opposition to victory

Former European Council President Donald Tusk returned to the fore of Polish politics on Saturday, becoming leader of the main opposition party in a move that many members hope can revive its sagging fortunes. For many in the liberal Civic Platform (PO) party that Tusk helped to found, the stakes are nothing less than Poland's future in the European Union.

Iran denies links to attacks on U.S. forces in Iraq, Syria

Iran denied on Saturday U.S. accusations that Tehran supported attacks on U.S. forces in Iraq and Syria, and condemned U.S. airstrikes on Iranian-backed militants there, state media reported. On Tuesday, the United States told the U.N. Security Council that it targeted Iran-backed militia in Syria and Iraq with airstrikes to deter the militants and Tehran from conducting or supporting further attacks on U.S. personnel or facilities.

Era ends, uncertainty looms as U.S. forces quit main Afghanistan base

American troops pulled out of their main military base in Afghanistan on Friday, leaving behind a piece of the World Trade Center they buried 20 years ago in a country that could descend into civil war without them. The quiet departure from Bagram Air Base brought an effective end to the longest war in U.S. history. It came as the Taliban insurgency ramps up its offensive throughout the country after peace talks sputtered.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)