US Domestic News Roundup: After year of pandemic cancellations, Americans celebrate July Fourth with a bang; Bragg looks likely to win Manhattan prosecutor race after rival concedes and more

After year of pandemic cancellations, Americans celebrate July Fourth with a bang

Americans mark their nation's 245th birthday on Sunday with fireworks that may look brighter, hotdogs that may taste juicier and marching bands that may sound jauntier after the pandemic forced the cancellation of nearly all celebrations last year. As always, fireworks displays are the highlight of the July Fourth holiday. Two of the biggest pyrotechnic shows in the country will blast off over the National Mall in Washington, and over a mile stretch of New York City's East River, separating Manhattan from the boroughs of Queens and Brooklyn.

Bragg looks likely to win Manhattan prosecutor race after rival concedes

Alvin Bragg, a former federal prosecutor and civil rights lawyer, looked likely to become the next Manhattan district attorney after his main rival for the Democratic nomination, Tali Farhadian Weinstein, conceded on Friday. Bragg, 47, would become the first Black person to lead one of the country's most high-profile prosecutor's offices, which made headlines this week with a sweeping indictment against former U.S. President Donald Trump's namesake company and its longtime financial chief, Allen Weisselberg.

Letter from Surfside: Tourists and locals united in mourning

Community solidarity will replace fireworks and flag-waving celebrations for the Fourth of July in a beachside Florida community where 124 people are missing and 24 confirmed dead after a condo tower collapsed. Miami Beach canceled its Independence Day celebrations scheduled for Sunday out of respect for victims of the June 24 collapse in Surfside. The city's annual Fire on the Fourth festival had been set to take place July Fourth at 72nd Street and Collins Avenue, about a mile south of where Champlain South Towers partially collapsed.

'What was the point?' Afghans rue decades of war as U.S. quits Bagram

As American troops left their main military base in Afghanistan on Friday, marking a symbolic end to the longest war in U.S. history, locals living in the shadow of the base and in nearby Kabul were left ruing the past and bracing for what comes next. Violence has been raging throughout Afghanistan in the weeks since President Joe Biden announced troops would withdraw unconditionally by Sept. 11.

At Florida rally, Trump bashes New York charges against company, adviser

Former U.S. President Donald Trump on Saturday condemned New York prosecutors for bringing charges against his namesake company and longtime financial adviser, using a campaign-style rally to air a host of grievances. "It's really called prosecutorial misconduct. It's a terrible, terrible thing," Trump told thousands of supporters gathered outdoors in Sarasota, Florida.

Search and rescue at collapsed Surfside condo suspended ahead of demolition, tropical storm

The search for survivors and remains of the dead were suspended Saturday at the partially collapsed Miami-area condo as officials prepare to demolish the remaining structure ahead of Tropical Storm Elsa. The demolition of the 12-story Champlain Towers South condo complex in Surfside could happen as soon as Sunday, officials said.

Eleven arrested in armed militia group stand off with police near Boston

Eleven heavily armed, self-professed militia members were arrested near Boston Saturday, ending an overnight stand off that shut down a major U.S. Interstate at the start of the Independence holiday. The group, identified by multiple media outlets including WBZ Boston, a CBS affiliate, are members of the "Rise of the Moors", a group that does not recognize American laws, but professes to be peaceful.

Biden on Richardson's sprinting suspension: 'the rules are the rules

U.S. President Joe Biden weighed in on the suspension of sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson over marijuana use, saying Saturday "the rules are the rules." The U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) confirmed Richardson's suspension on Friday after the sprinter known for brightly-colored hair and record-breaking speed tested positive for cannabis during her 100 meter U.S. trials in June.

Biden White House serves up burgers, nostalgia for July Fourth

U.S. President Joe Biden will mark the nation's 245th birthday on Sunday with a traditional celebration looking forward to a rebound from the coronavirus pandemic. After a holiday spent buying cherry pies in Michigan before spending a quiet night at his family home in Delaware, Biden is returning to the White House to host around 1,000 people for burgers and fireworks.

U.S. administers nearly 330 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

The United States has administered 329,970,551 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Saturday morning and distributed 383,067,560 doses, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Saturday. Those figures are up from the 328,809,470 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by July 2 out of 382,636,520 doses delivered.

