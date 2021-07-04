Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

Myanmar forces kill 25 in raid on town, resident and media say

Advertisement

Myanmar security forces killed at least 25 people on Friday in a confrontation with opponents of the military junta at a town in the centre of the Southeast Asian nation, a resident and Myanmar-language media said on Sunday. A spokesman for the military did not respond to calls requesting comment on the violence at Depayin in the Sagaing region, about 300 km (200 miles) north of the capital, Naypyidaw.

Ethiopia's Tigray demands troop withdrawals for ceasefire talks

Ethiopia's Tigray region wants a full withdrawal of troops from Eritrea and the neighbouring state of Amhara before it can engage in any talks with the federal government about a ceasefire, it said in a statement on Sunday. The Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF), the regional authority driven out last year by Ethiopian forces and troops from neighbouring Eritrea, returned to the region's capital Mekelle on Monday to cheering crowds.

Kremlin says 'provocations' like UK warship episode demand tough response

A British warship's entry into what Moscow considers Russian territorial waters near Crimea last month is the kind of provocation that demands a tough response, the Kremlin said on Sunday. President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that Russia, which fired warning shots and dropped bombs in the path of the warship to chase it out of Black Sea waters off the coast of Crimea, could have sunk the warship.

Egyptian court adjourns Suez Canal ship dispute to July 11 - sources

An Egyptian court on Sunday adjourned hearings to July 11 in a compensation dispute over the container ship that blocked the Suez Canal in March, to allow the canal and the vessel's owner to finalise a settlement, court sources and a lawyer said. The Ever Given container ship has been anchored in a lake between two stretches of the canal since it was dislodged on March 29. It had been grounded across the canal for six days, blocking hundreds of ships and disrupting global trade.

Japan rescue work continues after deadly landslides, 20 missing

Rain hampered Japanese rescuers seeking 20 missing people on Sunday after landslides triggered by torrential rains hit the central city of Atami, killing two women, a local city official said on Sunday. A total of 19 people were rescued, with 2 injured, and about 130 buildings were affected after floods, landslides and cascading mud collapsed and half-submerged houses on Saturday in the seaside city 90 km (60 miles) southwest of Tokyo, Yuta Hara, a spokesman for Atami city hall, told Reuters by phone.

Philippine troop plane crashes in flames, killing 31, after some passengers jump clear

A Philippines Air Force troop plane crashed and broke up in flames on a southern island on Sunday, killing 31 people after some jumped from the fuselage, security officials said, in the country's worst military air disaster in nearly 30 years. Pictures from the scene showed flames and smoke pouring from wreckage strewn among trees as men in combat uniform milled around, while a column of thick black smoke rose from the coconut palms into the sky.

Indonesia ramps up oxygen output after dozens die amid scarcity

Indonesia has ordered oxygen makers to prioritise medical needs amid growing demand from COVID-19 patients, the government said on Sunday, following more than 60 deaths in a hospital where supply of the life-saving gas was almost exhausted. The world's fourth most populous nation is battling one of Asia's worst coronavirus outbreaks, with Saturday's 27,913 infections becoming the newest of many peaks during the last two weeks.

Poland's Tusk says he will leave role of EPP president

Former European Council President Donald Tusk will leave his role as president of the European People's Party (EPP), he said on Sunday, a day after he announced his return to domestic politics as leader of Poland's main opposition. Tusk, who on Saturday returned as leader of the liberal Civic Platform (PO) party he helped to found, has been president of the EPP grouping of centre-right European parties since 2019.

Suga's LDP on course to regain ground in Tokyo local election - exit polls

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga's Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) is likely to regain ground in local elections in Tokyo, exit polls showed on Sunday, as the capital prepares to host the Olympic Games whilst dealing with a resurgence of COVID-19. The outcome of the election of the local assembly will be a bellwether for a national lower house election that needs to be held by October. A strong showing by the LDP could also help Suga clinch another term as the party's leader.

Israel negotiating Pfizer surplus with other countries, official says

Israel is in talks with other countries about a deal to unload its surplus of Pfizer/BioNtech COVID-19 vaccines, doses of which are due to expire by the end of the month, a health ministry official said on Sunday. Hezi Levi, the ministry's director-general, did not provide details about the number of doses Israel was looking to hand over in an apparent swap arrangement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)