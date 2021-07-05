World News Roundup: British royal Kate self-isolating after COVID-19 contact; Hundreds of Afghan security personnel flee into Tajikistan as Taliban advanc and more

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

British royal Kate self-isolating after COVID-19 contact

British royal Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, is self-isolating and has cancelled her engagements after someone she came into contact with subsequently tested positive for COVID-19, her office said on Monday. "Last week the Duchess of Cambridge came into contact with someone who has subsequently tested positive for COVID-19," a spokesperson for Kensington Palace said.

Hundreds of Afghan security personnel flee into Tajikistan as Taliban advance

More than 1,000 Afghan security personnel fled across the border into Tajikistan on Sunday after Taliban advances in northern Afghanistan, the Tajik border guard service said, while dozens of others were captured by the insurgents. The crossings underscore a rapidly deteriorating situation in the country as foreign troops near a complete withdrawal after 20 years of war in Afghanistan and with peace negotiations stalled.

Some 150 students missing after attack at Nigeria school – parent, administrator

Around 150 children are missing after armed men attacked a school in northwest Nigeria's Kaduna state, a parent and an administrator told Reuters on Monday. The attack took place overnight at the Baptist High School in southern Kaduna state, and at least 25 students escaped. The others are feared kidnapped, Reverend John Hayab, a founder of the school whose son escaped told Reuters.

Indonesia beefs up health funds as hospitals reach critical condition

Indonesia's government on Monday agreed to boost its coronavirus healthcare budget and introduce telemedicine services to non-critical patients, in an effort to reduce pressure on a health system choked by days of record COVID-19 cases. Indonesia is battling one of Asia's worst coronavirus epidemics, fueled by the rapid spread of the highly contagious Delta variant first identified in India.

Fire rages, mass evacuation after Thai factory blast

Thousands of people on the outskirts of Thailand's capital were being evacuated on Monday as firefighters battled blazes for hours after a factory explosion that killed a rescue worker and wounded 29 people, officials said. Disaster authorities said 70 houses were damaged and fires were still being fought 15 hours after the explosion in Samut Prakan province in the early hours of Monday.

PM Johnson to set out lockdown easing, though pandemic 'not over'

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will set out plans on Monday for the final step in easing England's COVID-19 lockdown, including guidance on social distancing, face coverings and working from home. After imposing the most onerous restrictions in Britain's peacetime history to battle the novel coronavirus, Johnson is preparing to lift most restrictions in England on July 19, with a final decision due on July 12.

Pope in good condition, alert after surgery to remove part of colon

Pope Francis is alert, breathing without assistance, and in a good overall condition following surgery to remove part of his colon, the Vatican said on Monday. The 84-year-old pope is expected to stay in hospital for seven days barring any complications, following his three-hour operation on Sunday night by a 10-person surgical team at Rome's Gemelli hospital, spokesman Matteo Bruni said in a statement.

LGBT+ campaigners in Georgia call off pride match after office attack

LGBT+ campaigners in Georgia called off plans to stage a pride march on Monday after violent groups opposed to the event stormed and ransacked their office in the capital Tbilisi and targeted activists and journalists. Activists launched five days of LGBT+ Pride celebrations last Thursday and had planned a "March for Dignity" on Monday in central Tbilisi, shrugging off criticism from the church and conservatives who said the event had no place in Georgia.

Mexico officials hope vaccine coverage will make pandemic surge less deadly

When Mexican Deputy Health Minister Hugo Lopez-Gatell left the presidential palace on June 11, he was met with white roses, a cake and a mariachi band, there to thank him for his handling of a pandemic that has so far claimed more than 233,000 Mexican lives. Less than a month later, that celebration appears to have been pre-mature.

MSF denounces seizure of migrant rescue vessel in Italy

French medical charity Medecins Sans Frontieres said on Monday an MSF vessel that rescued hundreds of migrants and refugees in the Mediterranean last month has been detained in Italy, suggesting the seizure was politically motivated. Thousands of migrants embark each year on the crossing, often departing in small, inflatable boats from Libya with hopes of reaching Europe.

