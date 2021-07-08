NEWS HIGHLIGHTS

Following are the top stories from the Western Region at 1700 HRS.

BOM3 MH-PROBE-KHADSE Conspiracy to defame me: Khadse on ED probe against him Mumbai: NCP leader and former Maharashtra minister Eknath Khadse on Thursday alleged that the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) inquiry against him in connection with a Pune land deal case was a conspiracy to defame him. BOM5 MH-HC-IT RULES New IT rules 'assault' on freedom of speech: News portal Leaflet tells HC Mumbai: Digital news portal The Leaflet told the Bombay High Court on Thursday that the new Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules 2021 were an ''assault on the fundamental right of freedom of speech''. BOM2 MP-GOVERNOR-OATH Mangubhai Patel takes oath as MP Governor Bhopal: BJP leader and former Gujarat minister Mangubhai Chaganbhai Patel took oath as the governor of Madhya Pradesh on Thursday.

Advertisement

BOM4 MH-BJP-RAUT BJP must thank Sena, NCP for 'human resource' to fill Union cabinet berths: Raut Mumbai: Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Thursday took a swipe at the BJP, saying it should thank the Sena and the NCP for providing it ''human resource'' to fill cabinet berths in the Narendra Modi-led central government. BOM1 CG-PANGOLIN-SMUGGLING Chhattisgarh: 4 arrested for smuggling pangolin in Mahasamund Mahasamund: Police have rescued a pangolin and arrested four persons for their alleged involvement in its smuggling in Chhattisgarh's Mahasamund district, an official said on Thursday. LGB1 MH-HC-SCHOOLS-FEES Amicably settle fee issue with parents instead of turning it into legal battle: HC asks schools Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Thursday said the endeavour of schools across Maharashtra in the present COVID-19 pandemic situation should be to amicably settle the fee-related issues with parents instead of debarring students from attending online classes and turning it into a legal battle.

BES3 MP-RSS-MEET Meeting of RSS pracharaks in MP from July 9 Bhopal: A four-day meeting of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh pracharaks will begin in Madhya Pradesh's Chitrakoot city from Friday, an RSS functionary said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)