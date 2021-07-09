World News Roundup: South African court dismisses Zuma's application to block arrest; Turkish Red Crescent sees workarounds if UN Syria aid mission lapses and more

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

South African court dismisses Zuma's application to block arrest

Advertisement

South Africa's high court on Friday dismissed former president Jacob Zuma's application to block his arrest for contempt of court, days after he handed himself over to police to begin a 15-month jail term. "The application is dismissed with costs," the judge presiding over the case said.

Turkish Red Crescent sees workarounds if UN Syria aid mission lapses

The United Nations and aid agencies can find workarounds to deliver cross-border aid into Syria if the U.N. Security Council cannot extend a resolution on access from Turkey this week, Turkish Red Crescent Chairman Kerem Kinik said on Friday. The aid operation began in 2014 from four border crossings and is due to expire on Saturday. It has been reduced to just one crossing, from Turkey's Bab al-Hawa gate, due to Russia and China's opposition last year on the 15-member Security Council.

Special Report-Afghan pilots assassinated by Taliban as U.S. withdraws

Afghan Air Force Major Dastagir Zamaray had grown so fearful of Taliban assassinations of off-duty forces in Kabul that he decided to sell his home to move to a safer pocket of Afghanistan's sprawling capital. Instead of being greeted by a prospective buyer at his realtor's office earlier this year, the 41-year-old pilot was confronted by a gunman who walked inside and, without a word, fatally shot the real estate agent in the mouth.

Lithuania toughens Belarus border with razor wire to bar migrants

Lithuania began building a 550-km (320-mile) razor wire barrier on its border with Belarus on Friday after accusing Belarusian authorities of flying in migrants from abroad to send illegally into the European Union. The government said the military-style wire coil would cost 4.9 million euros ($5.81 million) to put up and run along most of the frontier, which passes over sparsely populated areas and large stretches of forest and marsh.

Taliban say they control 85% of Afghanistan, humanitarian concerns mount

Taliban officials said on Friday the Sunni Muslim insurgent group had taken control of 85% of territory in Afghanistan, and international concern mounted over problems getting medicines and supplies into the country. Afghan government officials dismissed the assertion that the Taliban controlled most of the country as part of a propaganda campaign launched as foreign forces, including the United States, withdraw after almost 20 years of fighting.

Pope walking after surgery, but will lead Sunday prayer from hospital

Pope Francis is walking and working and no longer running a fever as he recovers from intestinal surgery, but he is not well enough to return to the Vatican in time for his Sunday noon blessing there, the Vatican said on Friday. In an indication that the pope's recuperation could take longer than the seven days initially anticipated, it said the prayer will instead be led from Rome's Gemelli hospital.

Haiti says 26 Colombians, two Haitian Americans among group that killed president

A heavily armed commando unit that assassinated Haitian President Jovenel Moise was composed of 26 Colombians and two Haitian Americans, authorities said on Thursday, as the hunt went on for the masterminds of the killing. Moise, 53, was fatally shot early on Wednesday at his home by what officials said was a group of foreign, trained killers, pitching the poorest country in the Americas deeper into turmoil amid political divisions, hunger and widespread gang violence.

Congo bill to limit presidential eligibility prompts backlash

Lawmakers in Democratic Republic of Congo have introduced a bill to restrict the presidency to people with two Congolese parents, a move critics said on Friday aimed to block a millionaire businessman from challenging the president in the 2023 election. The bill, championed by an ally of President Felix Tshisekedi, was introduced to parliament on Thursday, with supporters saying it seeks to safeguard the African nation's sovereignty and prevent foreign meddling.

UK police officer pleads guilty to Sarah Everard's murder

A British police officer on Friday admitted murdering Sarah Everard, whose killing sparked anger, protests and soul-searching across the country about what the authorities and society could do to stop male violence against women. Wayne Couzens, 48, a serving London officer who guarded diplomatic premises, had previously admitted rape and kidnap.

Spain arrests two minors over suspected homophobic killing

Spanish police on Friday detained two minors in connection with the suspected homophobic murder of a man who was beaten to death last weekend, bringing the total number of arrests to six, they said on their Twitter account. The killing of 24-year-old Samuel Luiz outside a nightclub in the northern town of A Coruna early last Saturday provoked mass protests across Spain.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)