Left Menu

Tennis-Wimbledon order of play on Sunday

Reuters | Updated: 11-07-2021 01:45 IST | Created: 11-07-2021 01:45 IST
Tennis-Wimbledon order of play on Sunday

Order of play on the main showcourt on the 13th day of the Wimbledon championships on Sunday (play starts at 1300 GMT, prefix number denotes seeding): CENTRE COURT

MEN'S SINGLES FINAL 1-Novak Djokovic (Serbia) v 7-Matteo Berrettini (Italy)

MIXED DOUBLES FINAL 7-Neal Skupski (Britain)/Desirae Krawczyk (U.S.) v Joe Salisbury (Britain)/Harriet Dart (Britain)

(Compiled by Hritika Sharma in Bengaluru)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Should I have my AstraZeneca booster shot at 8 weeks rather than 12? Here’s the evidence so you can decide

Should I have my AstraZeneca booster shot at 8 weeks rather than 12? Here’s ...

 Australia
2
Third-largest diamond found in June, then a bigger one days later. What’s behind the monster gem boom?

Third-largest diamond found in June, then a bigger one days later. What’s be...

 Australia
3
Indian researchers spot rare superluminous supernova shining with borrowed energy source

Indian researchers spot rare superluminous supernova shining with borrowed e...

 India
4
Science News Roundup: Factbox: Branson, Bezos and Musk - three space tourism pioneers; Billionaire Branson set to fly to space aboard Virgin Galactic rocket plane and more

Science News Roundup: Factbox: Branson, Bezos and Musk - three space tourism...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021