World News Roundup: Violence spreads to South Africa's economic hub in wake of Zuma jailing; Oman's Sultan visits Saudi Arabia on a first overseas trip and more

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

Violence spreads to South Africa's economic hub in wake of Zuma jailing

Shops were looted overnight and a section of the M2 highway was closed in Johannesburg on Sunday, as sporadic acts of violence following the jailing of former South African President Jacob Zuma spread to the country's main economic hub. The unrest had mainly been concentrated in Zuma's home province of KwaZulu-Natal (KZN), where he started serving a 15-month sentence for contempt of court on Wednesday night.

Oman's Sultan visits Saudi Arabia on a first overseas trip

Oman's Sultan visited Saudi Arabia on Sunday on his first official overseas trip since assuming power last year, with talks expected to focus on the Yemen war and economic and investment cooperation as Muscat looks to shore up its finances.

Sultan Haitham bin Tariq al-Said, whose country has joined United Nations-led efforts to secure a peace initiative in Yemen, arrived in the Red Sea city of NEOM for a two-day visit.

Georgia probes death of journalist beaten during attacks on LGBT+ supporters

Georgian police on Sunday opened a criminal investigation into the death of a cameraman, one of several journalists who were assaulted during attacks on LGBT+ activists earlier this week. LGBT+ campaigners in the South Caucasus country of Georgia called off a pride march on Monday after violent groups opposed to the event stormed and ransacked their office in the capital Tbilisi and targeted activists and journalists.

Thousands evacuated from floods in China's Sichuan, more rain forecast

Heavy rains and flooding have forced thousands of people to evacuate in China's southwestern province of Sichuan, with authorities on Sunday urging citizens across the country to brace for more downpours. In Sichuan, torrential rain since Friday has raised the water levels of 14 rivers, swept away boats and bridges, and forced the evacuation of more than 4,600 people, state media reported.

India pulls officials from Afghanistan's Kandahar as Taliban widens control

India said on Sunday it had temporarily brought back officials from its consulate in Kandahar, a major city in southern Afghanistan, as Taliban fighters continue to gain control amid the withdrawal of international forces. "Due to the intense fighting near Kandahar city, India-based personnel has been brought back for the time being," Arindam Bagchi, chief spokesperson at India's foreign ministry, said in a statement.

Gang boss wades into Haiti turmoil, sees conspiracy behind president's killing

One of Haiti's most powerful gang leaders said on Saturday his men would take to the streets to protest the assassination of President Jovenel Moise, threatening to pitch the impoverished Caribbean country deeper into chaos. Jimmy Cherizier, a former cop has known as Barbecue https://www.reuters.com/world/americas/haiti-gang-leader-launches-revolution-violence-escalates-2021-06-24 who heads the so-called G9 federation of nine gangs, railed against police and opposition politicians whom he accused of colluding with the "stinking bourgeoisie" to "sacrifice" Moise this week.

Australia reports first 2021 local COVID-19 death, highest case number

Australia reported its first locally contracted COVID-19 death of the year on Sunday and a 2021 record 77 new cases of the virus in the state of New South Wales, which is battling an outbreak of the highly infectious Delta variant. State Premier Gladys Berejiklian said the numbers in and around the country's biggest city Sydney, already under a hard lockdown, are expected to rise.

The U.S. "concerned" by the flow of migrants from Belarus to Lithuania

The United States is concerned about the flow of Middle Eastern and African migrants from Belarus into Lithuania, a U.S. diplomat said. Lithuania began building a 550-km (320-mile) razor-wire barrier on its border with Belarus on Friday after accusing Belarusian authorities of flying in migrants from abroad to send illegally into the European Union.

Pope reappears after surgery, backs free universal health care

Pope Francis, seeming in good overall condition, appeared in public on Sunday for the first time since undergoing intestinal surgery a week ago and made a plea for free universal healthcare. The 84-year-old pope, who had part of his colon removed in the surgery, stepped out on the balcony of his suite on the 10th floor of Rome's Gemelli hospital to lead his weekly prayer before hundreds of cheering people below.

TSMC, Foxconn says they are in process of signing the deal for BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines

Taiwan's TSMC and Foxconn said on Sunday they were in the middle of the contract signing process to buy COVID-19 vaccines from Germany's BioNTech SE, part of a drawn-out and highly politicized process for Taiwan to access the shot. Taiwan's government has tried for months to buy the vaccine directly from BioNTech and has blamed China, which claims the self-ruled island as its own territory, for nixing a deal the two sides were due to sign earlier this year. China denies the accusations.

