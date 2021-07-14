World News Roundup: Brazil's Bolsonaro hospitalized to find cause of hiccups, presidency says; Afghan Taliban seize border crossing with Pakistan in major advance and more

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

Brazil's Bolsonaro hospitalized to find cause of hiccups, presidency says

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro was hospitalized on Wednesday to identify the cause of chronic hiccups, the president's office said, in the latest health scare for the far-right leader who was stabbed in the gut on the campaign trail in 2018. Bolsonaro went to the military hospital in Brasilia and is expected to be under observation for between 24 and 48 hours, although not necessarily in hospital, the statement said.

Afghan Taliban seize border crossing with Pakistan in major advance

Taliban fighters in Afghanistan said on Wednesday they had taken control of one of the main border crossings with Pakistan, perhaps the most strategic objective they have captured so far in a rapid advance across the country as U.S. forces pull out. A Pakistani official said fighters had taken down the Afghan government flag from atop the Friendship Gate at the border crossing between the Pakistani town of Chaman and the Afghan town of Wesh.

U.S. rejects China maritime claims, calls for ASEAN action on Myanmar

The United States rejects China's "unlawful" maritime claims in the South China Sea and stands with Southeast Asian countries facing Chinese "coercion", Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday. China rejected Blinken's comments, which he made in an address in a video conference with foreign ministers from the Association of Southeast Nations (ASEAN), as irresponsible and aimed at provoking discord.

South African crowds rampage, hospital operations disrupted

Crowds looted shops and offices in South Africa on Wednesday, defying government calls to end a week of violence that has killed more than 70 people and wrecked hundreds of businesses. The unrest, the worst in South Africa for years, also disrupted hospitals struggling to cope with a third wave of COVID-19 and forced the closure of a refinery.

UAE opens embassy in Tel Aviv

The United Arab Emirates opened its embassy in Israel on Wednesday, with Israel's president attending the inaugural ceremony. The embassy is situated in the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange building and its opening followed the inauguration of Israel's embassy in the UAE last month.

Michelangelo-inspired cardboard bridge floats above Rome's Tiber river

An illuminated 18-metre long cardboard bridge suspended by three large white helium balloons is floating above Rome's Tiber river, bringing to life a project imagined but never realised by Michelangelo. Pope Paul III commissioned the artist to create a bridge connecting the Palazzo Farnese, a 16th Century family palace that now hosts the French embassy to Italy, with the gardens of a villa on the other side of the river.

Four Georgian TV stations go off air in protest over journalist's death

Four television channels in Georgia went off the air on Wednesday in protest at the death of a cameraman who was beaten up during violence against LGBT activists, and demanded the prime minister's resignation. Hundreds of people took to the streets of the former Soviet republic's capital, Tbilisi, on Sunday to demand punishment for those responsible for Alexander Lashkarava's death.

Shanghai Cooperation Organisation countries call for end to violence in Afghanistan

The foreign ministers of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) on Wednesday called for an end to violence in Afghanistan against civilians and the authorities and urged the Afghan government to strengthen its position for the sake of stability. Senior Afghan leaders are expected to meet the Taliban for talks in Doha this week.

No-stress scripture: Nigerian Christians relish Pidgin Bible

At the Heavenly Citizen's Church in Lagos, the pastor and congregation have adopted a new tool to help them understand Christian scripture: the first Bible translated into Nigerian pidgin. Sometimes called pidgin English, the language is widely used and understood across regions and ethnic groups in the nation of 200 million people, although most books and newspapers on sale in Nigeria are in English.

Fleeing hardship at home, bias abroad, Venezuelans flock to U.S.

When Antonio joined anti-government demonstrations in Venezuela five years ago to protest against daily power outages and long lines for food, he hoped to be part of a movement to unseat President Nicolas Maduro. Instead, Maduro has remained in power and Antonio suffered years of threats and extortion from police in retaliation, he said. In April, after a sixth extortion attempt, he joined a growing number of Venezuelans fleeing north to the United States.

