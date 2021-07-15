US Domestic News Roundup: 'If you don't leave, you're dead': Oregon wildfire forces hundreds from homes; U.S. Senate passes bill to ban all products from China's Xinjiang and more

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

'If you don't leave, you're dead': Oregon wildfire forces hundreds from homes

Advertisement

A swiftly spreading wildfire raged through drought-parched timber and brush in south-central Oregon for a ninth day on Wednesday, threatening nearly 2,000 homes and displacing hundreds of residents with little sign of slowing, officials said. The so-called Bootleg fire had blackened more than 212,000 acres (85,793 hectares) by morning, destroying 21 homes and 54 other structures, with firefighters managing to hack containment lines around just 5% of its perimeter, according to state and federal authorities.

U.S. Senate passes bill to ban all products from China's Xinjiang

The U.S. Senate passed legislation on Wednesday to ban the import of products from China's Xinjiang region, the latest effort in Washington to punish Beijing for what U.S. officials say is an ongoing genocide against Uyghurs and other Muslim groups. The Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act would create a "rebuttable presumption" assuming goods manufactured in Xinjiang are made with forced labor and therefore banned under the 1930 Tariff Act unless otherwise certified by U.S. authorities.

The U.S. to announce plan for restoring protections to Tongass National Forest: New York Times

President Joe Biden's administration is set to announce a plan on Thursday to fully restore environmental protections to the Tongass National Forest in Alaska that was removed by the Trump administration, the New York Times reported. The administration began the process last month of rolling back a decision made under then-president Donald Trump to open vast swaths of the largest U.S. national forest to logging, roads and mining.

U.S. Senate Democrats roll out a draft bill to legalize weed

Three top U.S. Democratic senators on Wednesday unveiled a discussion draft of a bill that aims to legalize cannabis, a move that would allow adult Americans to buy and possess up to 10 ounces of marijuana without facing criminal penalties. The Cannabis Administration and Opportunity Act floated by Senate majority leader Chuck Schumer, Finance Chairman Ron Wyden and New Jersey Senator Cory Booker, would expunge federal non-violent marijuana crimes, further medical research and allow cannabis companies access to essential financial services.

Biden backs $3.5 trln spending plan, Republicans blast massive package

President Joe Biden made the case for his sweeping, two-track infrastructure initiative on Capitol Hill on Wednesday, a day after leading Senate Democrats agreed on a $3.5 trillion plan billed as the biggest boost in decades for U.S. families. Biden joined fellow Democrats for a closed-door lunch where he sought their support and discussed strategy for passing both a $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure deal https://www.reuters.com/world/us/whats-us-senates-12-trillion-infrastructure-plan-2021-06-24 to rebuild America's roads and bridges, and the larger Democratic https://www.reuters.com/world/us/us-senates-reconciliation-process-its-not-way-it-sounds-2021-06-16 package that also addresses climate change and the need for stronger social services.

FBI badly botched sex-abuse probe of USA Gymnastics doctor, watchdog says

The FBI dragged its feet in probing sexual abuse allegations against disgraced USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar, the U.S. Justice Department's internal watchdog said on Wednesday, and it accused two FBI officials of lying to cover up "numerous and fundamental errors" that allowed the abuse to continue for months. A scathing 119-page report by Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz said the FBI's field office in Indianapolis "failed to respond to the Nassar allegations with the utmost seriousness and urgency that they deserved and required."

U.S. House select committee announces first hearing to probe Jan. 6 attack

The special congressional panel investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol by supporters of former President Donald Trump said on Wednesday it would hold its first hearing on July 27. Members of the Democratic-led panel, known as the Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the U.S. Capitol, said in a statement the hearing would include testimony from U.S. Capitol Police officers.

Russian prosecutor seeks six-year suspended sentence for U.S. investor Calvey

A Russian state prosecutor asked a court on Thursday to hand U.S. investor Michael Calvey a six-year suspended jail sentence, the RIA news agency reported. Calvey, the founder of private equity group Baring Vostok, was detained along with other fund executives in early 2019 after being accused of embezzlement related to mid-sized lender Vostochny. He was later moved to house arrest.

A federal lawsuit filed by the family of Andrew Brown, who was killed by North Carolina police

Family members of Andrew Brown, a Black man whose death by a police bullet touched off a string of protests earlier this year, filed a federal civil rights lawsuit against a North Carolina sheriff and several of his deputies on Wednesday. The lawsuit seeks $30 million in damages in the killing of Brown, 42, by Pasquotank County sheriff's deputies outside his home in Elizabeth City, North Carolina, on the morning of April 26.

Many Americans embrace falsehoods about critical race theory

Critical race theory, a once-obscure academic concept that has sparked school board protests and classroom bans in some states, is largely misunderstood among the general public, even by those who say they are familiar with what it teaches about racism in America, according to a Reuters/Ipsos poll. The national opinion survey taken on Monday and Tuesday found that 57% of adults said they were not familiar with the term, also known by its shorthand, CRT, which asserts that racism is woven into the U.S. legal system and ingrained in its primary institutions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)