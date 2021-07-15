World News Roundup: Pandemic disruptions push millions of Nigerians into hunger; Residents count cost as South Africa looting starts to die down and more

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

Pandemic disruptions push millions of Nigerians into hunger

Shehu Ismaila Gbadebo has worked as a barber for two decades. The money he made at his rented stall in a bustling suburb of Nigeria's megacity, Lagos, used to be plenty for him to pay bills and set aside some savings. Now, he relies on donated food and sometimes skips meals to feed his family. Since COVID-19 hit Africa's most populous nation and biggest economy, prices for some staples such as eggs, onions, and palm oil, have risen by 30% or more. Fewer people can afford a haircut, and those who can are demanding discounts off Gbadebo's 500 nairas ($1.22) rate.

Residents count the cost as South Africa looting starts to die down

A week of violence that has engulfed South Africa slowly began to ebb on Thursday, and people counted the cost of an orgy of arson and looting that has destroyed hundreds of businesses and killed at least 70 people. Looting continued in parts of the eastern port city of Durban, but in much of the main commercial city Johannesburg, shopkeepers and other residents sifted through the debris cleared up trash, and assessed what remained of their ruined businesses.

Greece offers Lithuania support over a sharp rise in migrant numbers

Greece has offered to share its experiences on migrant issues with Lithuania as it handles a sharp rise in the number of people crossing its border, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Thursday, after what he called an "orchestrated effort" by Belarus to pressure its neighbor. The comments, following a meeting with Lithuanian Prime Minister Ingrida Simonyte in Athens, come as Lithuanian and EU officials have accused Minsk of using illegal migrants to pressure the European Union because of the bloc's sanctions.

Analysis: Japan's Suga in danger of becoming another revolving-door premier

Struggling with rising coronavirus cases and a deeply unpopular Olympics, Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga is at risk of becoming the next in a long line of short-term leaders. The 72-year-old Suga, the long-time right-hand man of former premier Shinzo Abe, has seen his support sink to just over 30% - traditionally considered a danger line for Japanese leaders - from around 70% when he took office last September.

Dutch crime reporter De Vries dies after being shot

Celebrity Dutch crime reporter Peter R. De Vries has died just over a week after being shot in the street, his family and his employer Dutch RTL news said on Thursday. De Vries, who was 64, had been both a frequent commentator on television crime programs and an expert crime reporter with sources in both law enforcement and the underworld.

Dozens die in floods in western Europe, others missing

At least 33 people have died in Germany and dozens were missing on Thursday as record rainfall in western Europe caused rivers to burst their banks, swept away homes, and flooded cellars. Eighteen people died and dozens were missing around the wine-growing hub of Ahrweiler, in Rhineland-Palatinate state, police said, after the Ahr river that flows into the Rhine rose and brought down half a dozen houses.

Hundreds of Tigrayans detained in the Ethiopian capital in recent weeks, witnesses say

Ethiopian police have detained hundreds of ethnic Tigrayans in Addis Ababa since federal government forces lost control of the Tigray region's capital on June 28, according to some of those who say they were released. The detentions in the Ethiopian capital are the third wave of what dozens of Tigrayans, rights groups, and lawyers have described as a nationwide crackdown on ethnic Tigrayans since November when fighting erupted between the military and the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) in Tigray, the country's northernmost region.

Afghan neighbors wary of the new refugee crisis as violence surges

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani meets regional leaders for talks in Uzbekistan on Thursday as deteriorating security in his country raises fears of a new Afghan refugee crisis with neighboring Pakistan already ruling out taking any more. Several million Afghans have been displaced within their country over years of war, 270,000 of them in fighting since January as U.S.-led foreign forces have been withdrawing, according to the U.N. refugee agency.

Brazil's Bolsonaro spends the night in hospital for obstructed intestine

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro spent the night in a Sao Paulo hospital after being hospitalized for an obstructed intestine, the latest health scare for the right-wing leader since he was stabbed on the campaign trail in 2018. Local news outlet G1 reported Bolsonaro passed the night well and was scheduled to undergo further tests on Thursday.

Germany calls on China to allow further investigations into COVID origins

German Health Minister Jens Spahn called on China to make it possible for investigations into the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic to continue, saying more information was needed. Speaking during a visit to the World Health Organization headquarters in Geneva on Thursday, Spahn also announced a 260 million euro ($307 million) donation to WHO's ACT-Accelerator program, which aims to ensure the entire world, including poorer countries, receive coronavirus vaccines and tests.

