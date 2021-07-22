The women claimed that they were going back to their native country after working in Ahmedabad for some time, the official said.

A woman and two men, all hailing from Khulna district in Bangladesh, were detained by the BSF on Wednesday evening from the border area in North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal when they crossed over to India illegally, he said.

Advertisement

All the five detained persons claimed that owing to financial distress, they had illegally come to India in search of work and had paid hefty amounts to touts for the purpose, the official said.

They were handed over to the police stations concerned for further legal action, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)