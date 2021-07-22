Left Menu

5 Bangladeshis apprehended by BSF Kolkata, Jul 22 (PTI) The Border Security Force (BSF) apprehended five Bangladeshi nationals, including three women, for trying to illegally cross the international boundary at different places under the South Bengal Frontier area, an official said here on Thursday. While three of them were apprehended while trying to crossover to India, the two others were trying to enter the neighbouring country, the BSF official said. Two women, residents of Sonapur and Jessore districts of Bangladesh, were detained by the border guards at the border area in Nadia district in the early hours of Thursday.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 22-07-2021 21:05 IST | Created: 22-07-2021 21:05 IST
The women claimed that they were going back to their native country after working in Ahmedabad for some time, the official said.

A woman and two men, all hailing from Khulna district in Bangladesh, were detained by the BSF on Wednesday evening from the border area in North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal when they crossed over to India illegally, he said.

All the five detained persons claimed that owing to financial distress, they had illegally come to India in search of work and had paid hefty amounts to touts for the purpose, the official said.

They were handed over to the police stations concerned for further legal action, he said.

