DIARY-Political and General News Events from July 30

For other diaries, please see:

Political and General News Top Economic Events

Advertisement

Emerging Markets Economic Events Government Debt Auctions

U.S. Federal Reserve Today in Washington

-------------------------------------------------------------------------- This diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events -------------------------------------------------------------------------- FRIDAY, JULY 30

** TOKYO - Japanese Prime Minister holds news conference after declaring COVID emergency in Prefectures near Tokyo - 1100 GMT. GENEVA, Switzerland - Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director-general of the World Health Organization (WHO), give news conference on the latest developments in the COVID-19 pandemic.

PARIS - OECD Economic Surveys: Hungary 2021 - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, JULY 31 ** KUWAIT CITY – The President of the United Nations General Assembly Volkan Bozkir will pay an official visit to Kuwait (To August 2) - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, AUGUST 1 GLOBAL – World Breastfeeding Week (to Aug. 7). WARSAW – Poland marks 77th anniversary of its war-time Warsaw Uprising against the Nazi occupation. CHINA – 94th founding anniversary of the People's Liberation Army. - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, AUGUST 2 ** BRASILIA - Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro receives his counterpart from Portugal's President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, in Brasilia. - 1400 GMT. BRUNEI - 54th ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting (to August 7).

BRUNEI - 22nd APT Foreign Ministers’ Meeting (APT FMM) (to August 7). BRUNEI - 11th EAS Foreign Ministers’ Meeting (EAS FMM) (to August 7).

BRUNEI – ASEAN Senior Economic Officials’ Meeting (SEOM) (To Aug. 4). - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, AUGUST 3

WASHINGTON DC - Special primary election in Ohio's 11th and 15th U.S. congressional districts. SINGAPORE - APEC Business Advisory Council (Virtual Meeting). - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, AUGUST 6 ** AWAZA, Turkmenistan – Turkmenistan's President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and their Azerbaijani counterpart Ilham Aliyev meet in the Turkmen city of Avaza on the Caspian sea coast. EDINBURGH, Scotland - Edinburgh Fringe Festival 2021 (To Aug 30)

HIROSHIMA - Hiroshima Commemorations 76th Anniversary of 1945 nuclear attacks. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, AUGUST 9 NAGASAKI, Japan - Nagasaki Commemorations 76th Anniversary of 1945 nuclear attacks. - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, AUGUST 12 Zambia - Presidential election.

Zambia - Zambian National Assembly election. GLOBAL - International Youth Day. - - - - - - - - -

SATURDAY, AUGUST 14 PAKISTAN – 74th Anniversary of Pakistan independence from British rule. - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, AUGUST 15 JAPAN – 76th Anniversary of country's surrender in World War Two.

INDIA – 74th Anniversary of Indian Independence from British rule. LIECHTENSTEIN – 215th Anniversary of Independence.

- - - - - - - - - MONDAY, AUGUST 16 WELLINGTON - APEC 2021 Food Security Ministers' Meeting.

- - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, AUGUST 19

GLOBAL - World Humanitarian Day. MOSCOW – 29th Anniversary of the failed Soviet coup against Mikhail Gorbachev which accelerated the collapse of the Soviet Union.

- - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, AUGUST 21

SYRIA – 8th Anniversary of nerve gas attack which killed hundreds of people in rebel-held neighbourhoods on the edge of Damascus. - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, AUGUST 23 BALTIC WAY – 32nd anniversary of the Baltic Way, a human chain of people in 1989 stretching from Vilnius to Tallinn to mark solidarity in the struggle for independence from the Soviet Union.

- - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, AUGUST 24

POLAND - Poland marks the 32nd anniversary of the creation of the first post-Communist government in 1989. UKRAINE – 30th Anniversary of Independence.

WASHINGTON – 209th Anniversary of the Burning of Washington, including the White House and the US Capitol building, by the British troops during the War of 1812. - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 25 URUGUAY - Uruguay's Independence Day.

PARIS – 77th Anniversary of the liberation of Paris from Nazi occupation in the Second World War. - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, AUGUST 30 WASHINGTON DC - U.S. President Joe Biden meets with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy at White House to discuss Ukraine's sovereignty and energy issues. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, AUGUST 31

PALESTINE - Palestinians hold National Council Elections - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 1 KRANJ, Slovenia - Informal meeting of EU defence ministers (to Sept 2). NORTH OSSETIA, Russia - 17th Anniversary of the terrorist attack at Beslan School. MEXICO - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador holds his third state of the union address.

VENICE, Italy - 78th Venice International Film Festival (To Sept 11). - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 2 KRANJ, Slovenia - EU Informal meeting of foreign affairs ministers – Gymnich. (To Sept. 3) - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 5

MUNICH, Germany - 49th anniversary of the attack on Israeli Olympic team by Palestinian gunmen, killing 11 Israelis. - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 6 INDIA/BANGLADESH – 10th anniversary of a pact to end a 40-year border demarcation dispute between India and Bangladesh. - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 8 MOROCCO - Moroccan Chamber of Representatives Election. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 9 BRUNEI - 53rd ASEAN Economic Ministers(AEM) Meeting.

TORONTO, Canada - Toronto International Film Festival 2021 (to Sept 18). - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 10 SOUTHAMPTON – Southampton International Boat Show 2021 (to Sept 19). KRANJ, Slovenia – EU Informal meeting of economic and financial affairs ministers. (To Sept 11) BRUSSELS – Eurogroup Meeting. - - - - - - - - -

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 11 UNITED STATES – 20th anniversary of 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Centre and the Pentagon. - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 12 BRATISLAVA - Pope Francis visits Slovakia (to Sept 15). - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 13 NORWAY - Norwegian Parliament Election. - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 15

GLOBAL - International day of Democracy. GUATEMALA – 200th anniversary of Independence.

EL SALVADOR – 200th anniversary of Independence. COSTA RICA – 200th anniversary of Independence.

HONDURAS – 200th anniversary of Independence. NICARAGUA – 200th anniversary of Independence.

- - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 19

RUSSIA - Russia hold parliament election - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 20 WELLINGTON - APEC 2021 Woman in Economy Forum. VIENNA - IAEA 65th General Conference (to Sept 24). - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 21 BRUSSELS – EU General Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 23 ISLE OF MAN - Isle of Man House of Keys Election. - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 24

BISSAU - Guinea-Bissau marks 48th anniversary of Independence from Portugal. - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 25 ICELAND - Icelandic Parliament Election. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 26

BERLIN - Berlin holds state elections PORTUGAL - Portugal holds local elections. PORT AU PRINCE - Haiti to hold first round of presidential elections. GERMANY - German Federal Diet Election.

BERLIN –BMW Berlin Marathon. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 28

GLOBAL - World Rabies Day. - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 29 BRUNEI - ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Meeting with the UN Secretary-General and the President of the 76th UNGA (AUMM) - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - NOTE: The inclusion of diary items does not necessarily mean that Reuters will file a story based on the event.

For Technical Issues Please contact Thomson Reuters Customer Support (TRCS) at https://customers.reuters.com/kccontactus/telephone.aspx

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)