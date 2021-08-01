Left Menu

Young man shot in California movie theatre, dies

A young man, who had been on life support after being shot at inside a Southern California movie theatre, has died, police and his family said.Anthony Barajas, 19, was watching The Forever Purge at a theatre in Corona with Rylee Goodrich, 18, on Monday when they were shot in the head.

PTI | Corona | Updated: 01-08-2021 05:34 IST | Created: 01-08-2021 05:34 IST
Young man shot in California movie theatre, dies
  • Country:
  • United States

A young man, who had been on life support after being shot at inside a Southern California movie theatre, has died, police and his family said.

Anthony Barajas, 19, was watching “The Forever Purge” at a theatre in Corona with Rylee Goodrich, 18, on Monday when they were shot in the head. They were found by an employee after the last showing of the night.

Goodrich died at the scene. Barajas was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was placed on life support.

Police said the shooting appeared to be random and unprovoked. They were working with Riverside County prosecutors to add a second murder count against the suspected shooter, Joseph Jimenez.

Jimenez, 20, appeared in Riverside County Superior Court on Friday after being charged with murder in the death of Goodrich and attempted murder of Barajas. But he didn't enter a plea, and his arraignment was postponed to next week.

Prosecutors also had charged Jimenez with a special circumstance of lying in wait that makes him eligible for the death penalty if convicted as charged.

Jimenez has been jailed since his arrest. It's not clear whether he has retained an attorney who can speak for him.

Barajas was a high school honor student and had hundreds of thousands of followers on his TikTok social media account, the Riverside Press-Enterprise reported.

“From his quick smile to his compassionate heart, Anthony's presence was a gift to all who knew him,” his family said in a statement on Saturday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA; Russia blames software glitch after space station briefly thrown out of control and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by m...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA; Russia blames software glitch after space station briefly thrown out of control and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by m...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: China reports 55 new COVID-19 cases as Delta variant spreads from Nanjing; Russia reports 23,807 new COVID-19 cases, 792 deaths and more

Health News Roundup: China reports 55 new COVID-19 cases as Delta variant sp...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Johnson & Johnson not liable for Illinois woman's death in talc case; 'War has changed', CDC says, calling for new response to Delta variant and more

Health News Roundup: Johnson & Johnson not liable for Illinois woman's death...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021