Olympics-Swimming-American Dressel wins men's 50m freestyle gold
Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 01-08-2021 07:10 IST | Created: 01-08-2021 07:10 IST
Caeleb Dressel of the United States won the gold medal in the men's 50m freestyle at the Tokyo Olympics on Sunday.
Florent Manaudou of France won the silver and Bruno Fratus of Brazil took the bronze. (Editing by Nick Mulvenney.)
