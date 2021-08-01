Olympics-Swimming-American Finke wins men's 1500m freestyle gold
Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 01-08-2021 07:38 IST | Created: 01-08-2021 07:38 IST
- Country:
- Japan
Robert Finke of the United States won the gold medal in the men's 1500m freestyle at the Tokyo Olympics on Sunday.
Mykhailo Romanchuk of Ukraine won the silver and Florian Wellbrock of Germany took the bronze. (Editing by Nick Mulvenney.)
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Nick Mulvenney
- United States
- Germany
- Tokyo Olympics
- Ukraine
- Florian Wellbrock
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Over 90 people killed, 618 injured in floods in Germany's Ahrweiler district: Police
Germany cuts short Olympic warmup with allegations of racism
Olympics-Soccer-Germany walk off in friendly after alleged racist abuse
Small plane crashes in southwestern Germany, several killed
Germany's floods cover livelihoods in sludge