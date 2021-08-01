Olympics-Swimming-Australia win women's 4x100m medley relay gold
Australia won the gold medal in the women's 4x100m medley relay at the Tokyo Olympics on Sunday.
United States won the silver and Canada took the bronze. (Editing by Nick Mulvenney.)
