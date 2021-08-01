Olympics-Accreditation revoked for six people after violating rules
Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 01-08-2021
The chief of the Tokyo 2020 organising committee said on Sunday six Games-related people had their accreditation revoked for violating rules imposed to hold safe Games amid the pandemic.
One person from overseas has been hospitalised but not in a serious condition, Toshiro Muto also said at a press briefing.
