Odd News Roundup: China tourists take a leap in world's highest bungy jump

Updated: 01-08-2021 10:41 IST
Odd News Roundup: China tourists take a leap in world's highest bungy jump
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

China tourists take a leap in world's highest bungy jump

Straddled between two cliffs in China's Hunan province, a 430-meter glass-bottomed suspension bridge offers the world's highest bungy jump from a footbridge. Visitors to the Zhangjiajie Grand Canyon Glass Bridge can take a leap from a height of 260 meters, a stomach-churning way to take in the views of the surrounding Wulingyuan wilderness, a UNESCO World Heritage site.

