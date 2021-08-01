Left Menu

Over 49.49 Cr vaccine doses provided to States, UTs: Union Health Ministry

Over 49.49 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been provided to States and Union Territories (UTs) so far, through all sources, and a further 8,04,220 doses are in the pipeline, informed the Union Health Ministry on Sunday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-08-2021 12:00 IST | Created: 01-08-2021 12:00 IST
Over 49.49 Cr vaccine doses provided to States, UTs: Union Health Ministry
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Over 49.49 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been provided to States and Union Territories (UTs) so far, through all sources, and a further 8,04,220 doses are in the pipeline, informed the Union Health Ministry on Sunday. More than 49,49,89,550 vaccine doses have been provided to the States and UTs so far. The total consumption including wastages is 46,70,26,662 doses as per data available with the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare at 8 am today.

Around 3,00,58,190 balance and unutilized COVID vaccine doses are still available with the States/UTs and private hospitals which need to be administered. The vaccination drive has been ramped up through the availability of more vaccines, reported the Health Ministry. The new phase of universalization of COVID-19 vaccination commenced on June 21. The Vaccination drive has been worked up through the availability of more vaccines wherein the government has been supporting the States and UTs by providing them COVID vaccines for free, said the ministry.

In the new phase of the universalization of the COVID19 vaccination drive, the Central Government will procure and supply free of cost 75% of the vaccines to the States and Union Territories which are being produced by the vaccine manufacturers in the country, added the Health Ministry.(ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA; Russia blames software glitch after space station briefly thrown out of control and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by m...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA; Russia blames software glitch after space station briefly thrown out of control and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by m...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA; Russia blames software glitch after space station briefly thrown out of control and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by m...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: China reports 55 new COVID-19 cases as Delta variant spreads from Nanjing; Russia reports 23,807 new COVID-19 cases, 792 deaths and more

Health News Roundup: China reports 55 new COVID-19 cases as Delta variant sp...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021