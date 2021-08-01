Left Menu

Olympics-Diving-China's Shi wins gold in the women's 3 metre springboard

Reuters | Updated: 01-08-2021 12:46 IST | Created: 01-08-2021 12:42 IST
Olympics-Diving-China's Shi wins gold in the women's 3 metre springboard
Shi Tingmao of China won gold in the women's 3 meter springboard diving at the Tokyo Olympics on Sunday.

Her compatriot Wang Han claimed silver, with Krysta Palmer of the United States taking bronze.

