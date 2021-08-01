Olympics-Diving-China's Shi wins gold in the women's 3 metre springboard
Reuters | Updated: 01-08-2021 12:46 IST | Created: 01-08-2021 12:42 IST
- Country:
- Japan
Shi Tingmao of China won gold in the women's 3 meter springboard diving at the Tokyo Olympics on Sunday.
Her compatriot Wang Han claimed silver, with Krysta Palmer of the United States taking bronze.
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- China
- Krysta Palmer
- Wang Han
- the Tokyo Olympics
- United
- Shi Tingmao
Advertisement
ALSO READ
China finances setup of APEC fund to fight COVID-19 - state media
China reports 30 new coronavirus cases on July 16 vs 36 a day earlier
China Zhifei's COVID shot largely retains effect against Delta variant-lab study
China official in Hong Kong says U.S. sanctions, business advisory have "despicable intention"
China administered 1.437 bln doses of COVID-19 vaccines by July 16