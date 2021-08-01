Left Menu

Uttarakhand govt transfers 34 IAS officers

In a major administrative reshuffle, the Uttarakhand government on Saturday had transferred 34 IAS officers to various departments across the state.

ANI | Dehradun (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 01-08-2021 13:00 IST | Created: 01-08-2021 13:00 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
In a major administrative reshuffle, the Uttarakhand government on Saturday had transferred 34 IAS officers to various departments across the state. The official list of the IAS officers included the name of IAS C Ravi Shankar who was given the charge of Additional Secretary of Medical Education and Director of General Education Medicine.

IAS officer Deepak Rawat has been posted as a Kumbh Mela officer. IAS Radha Raturi of Uttarakhand has been given the charge of Additional Chief Secretary, Higher Education. IAS Ashish Chauhan has been given the charge of District Magistrate, Pithoragarh, and Vandana Singh has been posted as the District Magistrate, Almora. IAS Himanshu Khurana has been given the important post of District Magistrate, Chamoli.

In view of the Uttarakhand Assembly elections approaching next year, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami is expected to keep a close eye on the officers. According to sources, many officers who were considered as close aides of former Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat have been transferred. (ANI)

