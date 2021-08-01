Left Menu

Punjab CM raises issue to retrive pistol, diary of Shaheed Udham Singh from UK

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh said that the Punjab government would soon take up the issue to retrieve the pistol and diary of Shaheed Udham Singh from the United Kingdom with Union Ministry of External Affairs.

Punjab CM, Captain Amrinder Singh. Image Credit: ANI
Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh said that the Punjab government would soon take up the issue to retrieve the pistol and diary of Shaheed Udham Singh from the United Kingdom with Union Ministry of External Affairs. On the 82nd martyrdom day of Shaheed Udham Singh, the Chief Minister told the media that the ashes of the martyr were returned to India after 40 years after extensive efforts. He said that as of now the pistol of Shaheed Udham Singh is in Scotland with which he killed the then Lt. Governor of Punjab Michael O'Dwyer and diary is also somewhere there.

Singh further said that the government of India should further take up this matter with the British High Commission so as to get these back. The Chief Minister said there are several memorials like Jallianwala Bagh, Hussainiwala and now the newly built Shaheed Udham Singh and soon another memorial in the memory of numerous unknown heroes of freedom struggle would be constructed so as to pay glowing tributes to these sons of the soil. He said such monuments always remind us of our glorious legacy of valour and are instrumental in imbibing the spirit of patriotism amongst youngsters. (ANI)

