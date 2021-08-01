Left Menu

Assam-Mizoram border dispute is a matter of grave concern: Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot

In the midst of an ongoing border dispute between Mizoram and Assam, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday expressed grave concern over the row and the violence claiming a large number of lives and many people injured.

ANI | Jaipur (Rajasthan) | Updated: 01-08-2021 13:24 IST | Created: 01-08-2021 13:24 IST
Assam-Mizoram border dispute is a matter of grave concern: Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In the midst of an ongoing border dispute between Mizoram and Assam, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday expressed grave concern over the row and the violence claiming a large number of lives and many people injured. "The conflict between Assam and Mizoram is a serious matter. For the first time in the history of the country, a state has issued a travel advisory for its residents not to travel to another state," tweeted Gehlot.

The Minister was deeply saddened by the FIR filed against Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and four senior officers of the state police, and two more officials by the Mizoram Police. "The NDA government should also take the citizen into confidence on why such situation suddenly happened after the visit of the Home Minister," he tweeted.

"The Central government should resolve the border issue as soon as possible through mutual dialogues of political parties and non-governmental organizations (NGO)," the Minister added. On July 26, the border dispute between the two states peaked a fierce gun battle between the forces of the two states resulted in the death of five police personnel and one civilian, he said.

One injured policeman succumbed to his injuries later taking the total number of policemen killed to six. At least 50 people were injured in the incident. A total of six companies of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) have been deployed at the site where the policemen died, he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA; Russia blames software glitch after space station briefly thrown out of control and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by m...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA; Russia blames software glitch after space station briefly thrown out of control and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by m...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA; Russia blames software glitch after space station briefly thrown out of control and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by m...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: China reports 55 new COVID-19 cases as Delta variant spreads from Nanjing; Russia reports 23,807 new COVID-19 cases, 792 deaths and more

Health News Roundup: China reports 55 new COVID-19 cases as Delta variant sp...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021