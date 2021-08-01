Assam-Mizoram border dispute is a matter of grave concern: Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot

In the midst of an ongoing border dispute between Mizoram and Assam, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday expressed grave concern over the row and the violence claiming a large number of lives and many people injured. "The conflict between Assam and Mizoram is a serious matter. For the first time in the history of the country, a state has issued a travel advisory for its residents not to travel to another state," tweeted Gehlot.

The Minister was deeply saddened by the FIR filed against Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and four senior officers of the state police, and two more officials by the Mizoram Police. "The NDA government should also take the citizen into confidence on why such situation suddenly happened after the visit of the Home Minister," he tweeted.

"The Central government should resolve the border issue as soon as possible through mutual dialogues of political parties and non-governmental organizations (NGO)," the Minister added. On July 26, the border dispute between the two states peaked a fierce gun battle between the forces of the two states resulted in the death of five police personnel and one civilian, he said.

One injured policeman succumbed to his injuries later taking the total number of policemen killed to six. At least 50 people were injured in the incident. A total of six companies of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) have been deployed at the site where the policemen died, he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)