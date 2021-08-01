Left Menu

Iran denies involvement in attack on Israeli-managed tanker off Oman

Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 01-08-2021 13:28 IST | Created: 01-08-2021 13:28 IST
Iran was not involved in an attack on an Israeli-managed petroleum product tanker off the coast of Oman, the Iranian Foreign ministry spokesman said on Sunday, referring to an incident last week that killed two and which Israel blamed on the Islamic Republic.

"The Zionist regime (Israel) has created insecurity terror and violence ... these accusations about Iran's involvement are condemned by Tehran," Saeed Khatibzadeh told a weekly news conference. (Writing by Parisa Hafezi; Editing by Toby Chopra)

