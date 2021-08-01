Left Menu

Iran denies launching oil tanker attack that killed 2

Irans Foreign Ministry spokesman has denied Tehran carried out a drone attack on an oil tanker off Oman that killed two people, even as Israel alleges the Islamic Republic launched the assault. The U.S. Navy is now escorting the tanker to a safe port.

PTI | Dubai | Updated: 01-08-2021 13:46 IST | Created: 01-08-2021 13:46 IST
Iran denies launching oil tanker attack that killed 2
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesman has denied Tehran carried out a drone attack on an oil tanker off Oman that killed two people, even as Israel alleges the Islamic Republic launched the assault. Saeed Khatibzadeh made the comment Sunday in a televised news conference. He described the allegations as “baseless.” The attack happened Thursday off Oman, targeting the Liberian-flagged oil tanker Mercer Street. The U.S. Navy is now escorting the tanker to a safe port.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA; Russia blames software glitch after space station briefly thrown out of control and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by m...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA; Russia blames software glitch after space station briefly thrown out of control and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by m...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA; Russia blames software glitch after space station briefly thrown out of control and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by m...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: China reports 55 new COVID-19 cases as Delta variant spreads from Nanjing; Russia reports 23,807 new COVID-19 cases, 792 deaths and more

Health News Roundup: China reports 55 new COVID-19 cases as Delta variant sp...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021