Iran denies launching oil tanker attack that killed 2
Irans Foreign Ministry spokesman has denied Tehran carried out a drone attack on an oil tanker off Oman that killed two people, even as Israel alleges the Islamic Republic launched the assault. The U.S. Navy is now escorting the tanker to a safe port.
Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesman has denied Tehran carried out a drone attack on an oil tanker off Oman that killed two people, even as Israel alleges the Islamic Republic launched the assault. Saeed Khatibzadeh made the comment Sunday in a televised news conference. He described the allegations as “baseless.” The attack happened Thursday off Oman, targeting the Liberian-flagged oil tanker Mercer Street. The U.S. Navy is now escorting the tanker to a safe port.
