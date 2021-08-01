Left Menu

MP: 4 members of family killed in house collapse

The mud house collapsed in the morning following which a 35-year-old man, his 60-year-old mother and two minor daughters, aged 7 and 8, died after being trapped under the debris, police officials said.

PTI | Rewa | Updated: 01-08-2021 13:57 IST | Created: 01-08-2021 13:51 IST
MP: 4 members of family killed in house collapse
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Four members of a family, including two minors, were killed and another girl was injured after their mud house collapsed due to heavy rains in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa district on Sunday, an official said.

The incident took place in Ghuchiyari Bahera village under the Garh police station area, about 50 km from the district headquarters, Collector Ilayaraja T said. The mud house collapsed in the morning following which a 35-year-old man, his 60-year-old mother, and two minor daughters, aged 7 and 8, died after being trapped under the debris, police officials said. Another minor daughter of the man received injuries and she was admitted to Gangev Hospital, the collector said. Eyewitnesses claimed the administration team could not reach the spot in time due to the lack of a proper road connecting the village.

A motorable road is about three km away from the village, they said. Manawa Sub-Divisional Magistrate K P Pandey was monitoring the relief and rescue work, the collector said.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and state Congress chief Kamal Nath condoled the loss of lives and expressed grief over the incident.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA; Russia blames software glitch after space station briefly thrown out of control and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by m...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA; Russia blames software glitch after space station briefly thrown out of control and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by m...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA; Russia blames software glitch after space station briefly thrown out of control and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by m...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: China reports 55 new COVID-19 cases as Delta variant spreads from Nanjing; Russia reports 23,807 new COVID-19 cases, 792 deaths and more

Health News Roundup: China reports 55 new COVID-19 cases as Delta variant sp...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021