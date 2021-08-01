MP: 4 members of family killed in house collapse

Four members of a family, including two minors, were killed and another girl was injured after their mud house collapsed due to heavy rains in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa district on Sunday, an official said.

The incident took place in Ghuchiyari Bahera village under the Garh police station area, about 50 km from the district headquarters, Collector Ilayaraja T said. The mud house collapsed in the morning following which a 35-year-old man, his 60-year-old mother, and two minor daughters, aged 7 and 8, died after being trapped under the debris, police officials said. Another minor daughter of the man received injuries and she was admitted to Gangev Hospital, the collector said. Eyewitnesses claimed the administration team could not reach the spot in time due to the lack of a proper road connecting the village.

A motorable road is about three km away from the village, they said. Manawa Sub-Divisional Magistrate K P Pandey was monitoring the relief and rescue work, the collector said.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and state Congress chief Kamal Nath condoled the loss of lives and expressed grief over the incident.

