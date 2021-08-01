Left Menu

Shah speaks to Himanta, Zoramthanga on Mizoram-Assam border tension

PTI | Aizawl | Updated: 01-08-2021 14:13 IST | Created: 01-08-2021 14:13 IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Mizoram CM Zoramthanga over the phone on Sunday to defuse the border tension between the two Northeastern states.

During the phone call, it was decided to resolve the border issue amicably through meaningful dialogue, Zoramthanga said.

''As per telephonic discussion with Union Home Minister and Assam Chief Minister, we agreed to resolve the Mizoram-Assam border issue amicably through meaningful dialogue,'' he tweeted.

Zoramthanga also urged the people of Mizoram to refrain from posting provocative messages and misuse of social media in order to de-escalate the ongoing tension.

''In the meantime, in order to prevent any possible escalation of the situation, I request the people of Mizoram to avoid posting sensitive messages and make judicious use of social media platform,'' he said.

Tension continued at the border areas after the violent clash that took place near Vairengte town in Mizoram's Kolasib district on July 26, leaving at least seven people from Assam, including six police personnel, dead.

The Centre has deployed around five companies of the Central Armed Police Force (CRPF) to defuse tension.

