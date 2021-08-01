Chhattisgarh: Life sentence to man in dowry death case

A Raipur court has awarded life imprisonment to a 28-year-old man in a case of dowry death.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Vikram Pratap Chandra on Saturday convicted Ghanshyam alias Motu Narang, a resident of village Chhachhanpairi here under Mujgahan police station.

His wife Punni Bai was admitted to the Raipur-based DKS Super Speciality Hospital on February 2, 2019 for critical burn injuries and she died on February 7. Her parents later alleged that she was harassed for dowry by her husband.

Based on the complaint and findings of an inquiry into the matter, a case was registered against the man at Mujgahan police station under Indian Penal Code Section 304-B (dowry death).

