Nitin Gadkari instructs opening of one side of Kuthiran Tunnel in Kerala

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Saturday instructed to open one side of the Kuthiran Tunnel in Kerala in order to improve connectivity to Tamil Nadu and Karnataka. According to the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, this is the first road tunnel in the state that will drastically improve connectivity to Tamil Nadu and Karnataka. The 1.6 km long tunnel is designed through Peechi- Vazahani wildlife sanctuary.

The road will improve connectivity to important ports and towns in North-South Corridor without endangering wildlife, said the ministry. Gadkari said under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, transformation in the infrastructure of the country is ensuring better economic opportunities for every citizen.

