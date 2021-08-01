Left Menu

Haniyeh re-elected as chief of Palestinian Islamist group Hamas

Reuters | Gaza | Updated: 01-08-2021 15:25 IST | Created: 01-08-2021 15:25 IST
  • Country:
  • Palestinian Territory

Ismail Haniyeh has been re-elected as chief of the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, which controls Gaza, two Palestinian officials told Reuters on Sunday.

Haniyeh has led Hamas since 2017.

