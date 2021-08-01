Left Menu

Over 7800 PILs filed in HCs since 2019 on violation of fundamental rights

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-08-2021 15:40 IST | Created: 01-08-2021 15:36 IST
Over 7,800 Public Interest Litigations (PILs) regarding the violation of fundamental rights have been filed in various high courts across the country since 2019, according to government data.

While some high courts have not maintained a separate record of such PILs, data of some other HCs was available without a year-wise breakup.

The data was shared by the government in Rajya Sabha last week as part of a written response to a question on the details of PILs filed particularly regarding the violation of fundamental rights in the Supreme Court and various high courts during the last two years and the current year.

Between 2019 and July of this year, 7,832 PILs were filed regarding the violation of fundamental rights across high courts.

On the number of such PILs in the Supreme Court, the answer stated the ''information is not maintained in the manner as sought for''.

It, however, shared the number of PILs filed under ''Supreme Court Subject Category 08'' dealing with ''Letter Petition and PIL Matters''.

''The total number of pending cases pertaining to the above subject Category, in Supreme Court of India {as per data retrieved from Integrated Case Management Information System (ICMIS)

