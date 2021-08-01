2 Pak soldiers killed, 9 injured in militant attacks: Report

Unknown militants opened fire at three security checks posts in South and North Waziristan's tribal districts, killing at least two Pakistani soldiers and wounding nine others, a media report said on Sunday.

In the first incident, the militants attacked security forces in the Shawal area of North Waziristan district near the Afghan border on Saturday. One soldier was killed and two others were injured.

The injured soldiers were shifted to a hospital in Miramshah, the Dawn newspaper quoted officials as saying.

Sources said that an improvised explosive device went off in the area when security forces were carrying out a search operation. The personnel taking part in the operation remained safe, it said.

Security forces also came under attack in two areas of South Waziristan district in which one soldier was killed and seven others got injuries.

According to reports, an IED exploded near a vehicle in the Osse Pass area of Ladha sub-division, injuring two soldiers.

The militants opened fire at a check-post in Ladha, but no loss of life was reported.

Officials said that militants attacked a check-post in Tiarza, some 30 kilometer north of Wana, the headquarters of South Waziristan, on Friday night. They said militants fired a barrage of rockets at the check-post.

District Police Officer Shaukat Ali confirmed the attack in Tiarza. He said one soldier was killed and five others suffered injuries in the attack, the report said.

Officials said that security forces had increased movement along the border to prevent fallout of the ongoing conflict in Afghanistan.

