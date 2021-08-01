Left Menu

Russian athletes have proved they can win without doping insists ROC chief

PTI | Tokyo | Updated: 01-08-2021 15:38 IST | Created: 01-08-2021 15:38 IST
Russian athletes have proved they can win without doping insists ROC chief
  • Country:
  • Japan

The president of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) says his team's medals at the Tokyo Games are the ''best answer'' to critics who have questioned why Russian athletes are allowed to compete following doping scandals.

Stanislav Pozdnyakov told media on Sunday that critics ''supposed that as a matter of fact our athletes can't compete without doping'', but that Russian athletes in Tokyo ''proved the opposite not just with words but with their deeds and results.'' Russia is competing under the Russian Olympic Committee banner in Tokyo after a ruling which barred the country's name, flag and anthem from the Olympics and other major sporting events. That punishment came after the World Anti-Doping Agency found that data from a drug-testing laboratory in Moscow had been tampered with as a part of Russia's state-sponsored doping programme.

Russian athletes have won 39 medals in Tokyo to date, including 11 golds.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA; Russia blames software glitch after space station briefly thrown out of control and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by m...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA; Russia blames software glitch after space station briefly thrown out of control and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by m...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA; Russia blames software glitch after space station briefly thrown out of control and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by m...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: China reports 55 new COVID-19 cases as Delta variant spreads from Nanjing; Russia reports 23,807 new COVID-19 cases, 792 deaths and more

Health News Roundup: China reports 55 new COVID-19 cases as Delta variant sp...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021