12 held in Delhi for duping foreigners on promise of providing tech support

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-08-2021 16:03 IST | Created: 01-08-2021 16:03 IST
Twelve people who impersonated executives of an e-commerce giant were arrested for allegedly cheating foreigners on the pretext of providing them technical support, the Delhi Police said on Sunday.

The accused were identified as Mandeep Singh (39), Sattick Chakraborty (24), Harpreet Singh (30), Nitin Choudhary (26), Jobin George (25), Hanumantu Rao (38), Mohit Gupta (30), Nitesh Kumar (32), Subhodeep Bhattacharya (20), Moumita Majumdar (25), Diksha Khetarpal (28) and Shaba Khatun (25), they said.

According to police, they were informed about some people running an international online cheating racket from Ramphal Chowk, Dwarka Sector-7.

The accused were using Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) calling bypassing the legal international long distance (ILD) gateways. They were cheating people based in USA or Canada, they said.

''On Saturday, police conducted raid on the premises and found several people engaged in making or receiving the calls. Twelve people were apprehended from there,'' Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Santosh Kumar Meena said.

The accused said they were calling US nationals and posing as tech supporters of an e-commerce organization through VoIP calls and cheating them, police said.

They sent fake pop-ups, like ''ransomware detected, security warning'' etc. to US residents on their computers. They instructed their targets to call on a number specified on the pop-up in order to pay for technical support to resolve the threat of the e-commerce account, they said.

The victims were made to pay money through gift cards which were redeemed in the US-based bank accounts of the accused's overseas contacts, police said.

