Sagar Dhankar murder case: Delhi Police likely to file first charge-sheet on Aug 2

Delhi Police is likely to submit its first charge-sheet in the Sagar Dhankar murder case on August 2, Crime Branch sources informed.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-08-2021 16:40 IST | Created: 01-08-2021 16:40 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Delhi Police is likely to submit its first charge-sheet in the Sagar Dhankar murder case on August 2, Crime Branch sources informed. The charge-sheet mentions names of around 12 accused, including wrestler Sushil Kumar.

As per the sources, Delhi Police have over 50 witnesses in the case and is waiting for the forensic report from the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL). Delhi Police's Special Cell on July 22 arrested Surjeet Grewal, an accused in the murder case of wrestler Sagar Dhankar. The accused is said to be a close associate of wrestler Sushil Kumar, who was earlier arrested as a prime suspect in the alleged murder of Sagar Dhankar.

On June 16, Delhi Police arrested judo coach Subhash in connection with the murder of 23-year-old Sagar Dhankar. Sushil Kumar and his associate Ajay Bakkarwala were arrested by a team of Special Cell, Delhi Police on May 23 from the Mundka area of the national capital and are now under judicial custody.

An incident of a brawl among wrestlers at Delhi's Chhatrasal stadium was reported on May 4 in which some wrestlers were injured and they had to be admitted to a hospital. Sagar Dhankar, being one of them died during treatment. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

