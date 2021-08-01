Brown sugar worth Rs 14 lakh seized in Bengal, 2 held

Two persons were arrested from West Bengal's Malda district after brown sugar worth around Rs 14 lakh was seized from their possession, police said on Sunday.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of policemen on Saturday apprehended the two from Susthani More area near National Highway 34, a senior officer said.

Altogether, 697 grams of brown sugar worth Rs 14 lakh was recovered from their possession, English Bazar Police Station inspector in-charge Asis Kumar Das said. The arrested persons are residents of Shrirampur and Jalua Bathan villages under the Kaliachak Police Station limits.

During interrogation, the two persons admitted that they had brought the contraband from Siliguri and planned to hand over it to a drug peddler in Malda, the officer said.

