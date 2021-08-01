Left Menu

Raigad landslide: Plan to resettle families ready, says Maha minister

PTI | Thane | Updated: 01-08-2021 17:00 IST | Created: 01-08-2021 16:54 IST
Raigad landslide: Plan to resettle families ready, says Maha minister
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A plan to resettle 60 families affected by the devastating July 22 landslide in Taliye in Raigad's Mahad taluka. which killed over 80, is ready, Maharashtra Urban Development Minister Eknath Shinde said on Sunday.

Shinde, who is leading a team from Thane district for relief work following several rain-related incidents in the area, also said Rs 50 lakh would be given for the repair of the Mahad sessions court building where floodwater entered.

He said villagers had demanded the rehabilitation of five hamlets, namely Shinde Avad, Kumhan Ali, Khalche Avad, Madhle Avad, and Kondalkar Awad (Taliye) and a decision would be taken soon.

